We need collaborative efforts in dealing with impasse between herdsmen and farmers – Fulani Chiefs Council

General News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Alhaji Bingle, President of the Fulani Chiefs Council, has called for greater collaboration in dealing with issues relating to Fulani herdsmen and farmers.



According to him, most farmers do not take the time to determine whose cattle destroyed their farmlands, so they pull out the gun and kill cattle that have nothing to do with their grazed lands.



He stated that in order to avoid issues involving the two farmers, the Fulani herdsmen, and the common crop farmer, each district should have a list of all herdsmen in its locality so that in the event of an emergency, the herdsmen can be easily traced.



He urged crop farmers who typically pull out their guns to shoot at grazing cattle not to do so because they may be shooting at the wrong animal.



He has announced that crop farmers whose lands have been grazed on by unknown cattle will be compensated if the committee formed to investigate the grazing discovers that the land was indeed destroyed by unknown Fulani herdsmen or their cattle.



Mr. Bingle made this appeal yesterday, June 6, 2023, at the International Press Centre in Accra, during a media engagement.



Meanwhile, Saanii Adib, a security analyst, has stated that recent violence between Fulanis and crop breeders in the Upper East Region creates tension and marginalisation.



As a result, he has urged the Fulani community to convene and thoroughly investigate the matter, as such action could lead to extremism.



He stated that Ghana should learn from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Maki countries, where similar events occurred.