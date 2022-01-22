We need building materials to reconstruct Apiate houses – MCE appeals

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea- Huni Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani has said his office needs building materials to reconstruct the damaged houses in Appiatse, a community near Bogoso in the Western Region where the explosion occurred on Thursday, January 20 leading to the destruction of the entire community.



Speaking on the Key Points on Saturday, January 22, he said “I will need building materials because for how long can we feed the victims. We want the authorities to come to our aid to start construction as soon as possible.”



He added, "By Monday, we will clear the site and start construction as soon as possible.”



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had also assured that efforts were being made to rebuild the community.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who visited the scenes on Friday, January 21 said "Government on its part is going to do everything to support the family, to support those who have been injured. Thankfully, the Ambulance Service played a major role in the rescue.”



For the houses that have been destroyed, we are already beginning to think about how to rehabilitate and rebuild for the community.



“The president has given us the directive, I have spoken to the State Housing Cooperation inclusion with the Mining companies here we will quickly try to put in place the facilities that will help those who have been displaced.”



“Government is fully engaged in all these processes and we are going to see to it that the people are taken care of.”



The police had said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches, etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.