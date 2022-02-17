We need assessment centre - School for the Deaf appeals

Regional News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Demonstration School for the Deaf, Mampong - Akuapem, says it needs an assessment centre with modern gadgets to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr. Ametewee Satum, Headmaster of the School, told the Ghana News Agency that the facility would help ascertain the “level of disability” of students for targeted learning outcomes.



He said this when the Accra Spintex Road Lions Club paid a visit to the School and donated foodstuffs after serving the pupils hot meals.

Mr. Satum said the over 500 students had different levels of hearing impairment and intellectual disability and said an assessment centre would enhance effective teaching and learning.



“We are also looking at how we can get more teaching and learning materials for the teachers. We cannot have normal textbooks alone. For the little ones, we need large drawing materials and books like D1, D2, and G,” he added.

Mr. Satum said the School also did not have enough accommodation on campus for teachers to control and manage the students, especially at night.



The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which talks about Quality Education, demands that countries ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.



One of the targets for the Goals is to build and upgrade education facilities that are child, disability, and gender-sensitive and provide safe, nonviolent, inclusive, and effective learning environments for all.



Data from the United Nations (UN) reveal that, on average, one in three children with disabilities of primary school age is out of school, compared with one in seven children without disabilities.



UN urged authorities to make schools and educational facilities accessible by creating an enabling environment for students with disabilities and by making physical and virtual environments accessible.



The Demonstration School for the Death has a Vocational Skills Department that trains some pupils and students in tailoring, hairdressing, and leatherwork.

In line with SDG 2-Zero Hunger, the Accra Spintex Road Lions Club provided a hot lunch to the hearing-impaired pupils and students.



Lion Opoku Agyei, Past President and Zone “6” Chair of the Club, said their visit was in line with SDG –2, Zero Hunger.

“I will say it is our widow’s mite and it will let other people know that there are needs to be met like that of the Demonstration School for the Deaf,” he said.