We need a selfless leader to lead the party and not just a rich man – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized the need of choosing a selfless leader who can ensure the party retains power in the 2024 general elections.



In his address to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia underscored the utmost priority of retaining power, stating, "We need a selfless leader to lead the party and not just a richer man."



In a report by Myjoyonline.com, he highlighted the significance of experience and a proven track record in governance, emphasizing that the party requires a candidate who offers innovative ideas for the country's growth.



"As we go for the presidential primaries, we need someone who can help us retain. We need someone who has humility. We need someone who has a track record. We need someone who has the temperament. We need someone who has innovative ideas and has tolerance for everyone," Myjoyonline.com quoted Dr. Bawumia.



Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia draws attention to his own political experience in campaigning against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



He noted that he has defeated the former president twice and is confident in his ability to secure another victory in the 2024 elections.



"If you look at all of us ten aspirants, I have the political experience in campaigning and winning elections against John Mahama. I have beaten him twice already, and I know how to defeat him again in the 2024 elections," affirms the Vice President.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; and seven other candidates have been cleared by the Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest the NPP flagbearership race.



The clearance gives the green light for the 10 candidates to begin preparing for the Super Delegates Congress of the NPP, where the number will be struck down to only 5 candidates.



It is this final 5 candidates-list that will be presented to delegates to vote on for a presidential candidate towards the 2024 general elections.



YNA/OGB



