‘We need a ministry of common sense’ – Sam Pee Yalley

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The former Ambassador of Ghana to India, Sam Pee Yalley, has advocated for the establishment of a ministry, which, according to him, will improve the ability of leaders to take logical decisions for the country.



He said this while speaking on TV3’s New Day, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, Ghana needs the ‘ministry of common’ sense to prevent the government from making illogical decisions and taking actions that have negative consequences for the country, such as taking loans to plant trees.



“Today, what hurts me as the former Deputy Minister of Environment is the fact that we are taking loans to plant trees at the same time we are allowing people to destroy our forest. I have said that in this country, we need a ministry of common sense,” he said.



The former Ambassador went on to contrast the governance of former President John Dramani Mahama with that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, citing examples of what he says is the former's competence.



“Mahama will not break down a whole hospital at Teshie without any knowledge of when he was going to rebuild the hospital. Go to Trade Fair, I once came to a trade fair from Takoradi when I was a young boy and got lost because of the many exhibitions and activities during the international trade fair exhibition then. Today, go there; even the Awudome cemetery is better than the Trade Fair; Mahama did not do that,” he stated.



NW/WA