We nearly withdrew Domelovo’s case from the Supreme Court – Martin Kpebu

General News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has revealed that he considered withdrawing the case involving former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo from the Supreme Court because it was taking too long.



He has, however, commended the Supreme Court for giving the ruling describing it as a very positive development.



The Supreme Court has declared the 2020 directive by President Akufo-Addo to the Auditor General to proceed on an accumulated leave as a breach of the 1992 Constitution when



In a unanimous decision, a seven-member apex court panel held that it was unconstitutional for the President to have appointed an acting Auditor-General when Mr Domelovo was still in office.



“We declare the directive by the President appointing an acting Auditor-General when the substantive Auditor-General had not retired or been removed from office purportedly in accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution as unconstitutional, null and void,” the court declared.



Commenting on the verdict, Lawyer Martin Kpebu on TV3 revealed, “It was difficult, there were times it was like, let’s go and withdraw the case, then I will be like no let’s wait because people were getting impatient. But at the end of the day the Supreme Court stood tall”.



“As I said, it is a positive development that the Supreme Court will realize and publicly acknowledge that; that is communication”, Lawyer Martin Kpebu said.



The civil society groups that sued the Attorney General over the president’s directives include the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Citizen Movement Ghana, Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), and Parliamentary Network Africa.



