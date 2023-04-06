We must win more votes in 2024 to ensure massive victory – Momo Lartey to NDC

Politics of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, says the era where the party found it difficult to win elections in some of the electoral areas in her constituency must end.



She has therefore charged all branch executives and electoral area coordinators to work extra in these vulnerable areas to secure victory for the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The Member of Parliament stated that she visited her constituency after parliament went into recess to meet with her constituents and party members in order to express her gratitude and appreciation for their enormous contribution and support to the party and her candidature as MP over the years.



In an interview with reporters, she stated that the meeting is crucial in order to express gratitude to the party executives and members for their support and to take advantage of the opportunity to fulfil some promises she made to the party executives and members during her 2020 election campaign.



She, therefore, presented cash prizes ranging from GH¢500.00 to GH¢2000.00, P. A system, and Megaphones to Electoral Area Coordinators who garnered the most votes for the party in the 2020 elections to be used for campaigns, and charged NDC electoral area coordinators in vulnerable areas to work extra hard to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.



The MP went on to say that she is unconcerned about her opponents’ lies and fabrications.



According to her, the key to ensuring a successful election is not so much what the candidates say as it is what the delegates experience.



She has pledged her full support to the party and its constituents, and she will collaborate with party executives to facilitate growth for the NDC and the entire Krowor constituency.