We must treat road accidents like COVID-19 – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo says urgency is needed to help save lives



Road accidents can longer be overlooked – President



17 people died in road accidents from March 12 to 13 – NRSA



Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all stakeholders to treat road accidents with the same urgency with which the country treated the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, this is essential to help reduce the frequency of road accidents in the country which has led to the loss of many lives and injuries, myjoyonline.com reported.



“We must treat road traffic accidents as a global pandemic and assume equally, a more proactive responsible attitude to deal with it.



“Increasingly, the exposure of pedestrians and motorcyclists to the risk of road traffic casualties, particularly in the urban environment, can no longer be overlooked,” the President stated on Wednesday, at the Kofi Annan Road Safety Awards.



In a remark, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, urged all stakeholders to be proactive in order to ensure that road accidents reduce.



“It is important to minimize the dangers on our roads through the creation of road safety culture that reinforces proper behaviour, safer road infrastructure and the use of safer vehicles,” he added.



The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed that 17 persons lost their lives in four road accidents between March 12, 2022 and March 13, 2022.



According to the NRSA, the accidents which happened in the Eastern, Oti and Greater Accra regions, were as a result of excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.



In a statement issued on March 15, 2022, the authority said that “in the interim, the Authority is scaling up the 'Stay Alive' campaign for 2022 and the related media and outreach programmes” to help reduce accidents in the country.



In addition, the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) has indicated that over 400 people have died in road accidents between January and February 2022.