We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Kwaku Azar

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court rules deputy speakers can vote whiles presiding



MPs divided over the ruling of Supreme Court



Minority vows to resist attempt by Deputy Speakers to vote



US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar) has cautioned against politicizing the office of the Deputy Speakers of Parliament.



According to him, the political impartiality of anyone presiding over Parliamentary sittings remains one of the most important features of the House.



In a post on his social media handle, the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana fellow indicated that the country ought to strive to maintain the status quo.



He opined that the constitutional provision for the Speaker not to be a Member of Parliament and the Deputy Speakers not be from the same political parties are intended to enhance the political impartiality of the post.



“The requirement that the Speaker not be an MP and that the Deputy Speakers not be from the same political parties are arrangements to enhance the political impartiality of the person presiding over the proceedings of the House.



“These arrangements are based on our parliamentary history and distinguish our Constitution and Parliament from other countries.



"While questions can be raised as to whether these arrangements have met the framers’ aspiration, there is no gainsaying the fact that the political impartiality of the Speaker is one of the office's most important features.



“We must continue to work hard to institutionalize the norm that the person presiding as the Speaker is in all aspects of the job a completely non-partisan figure,” Kwaku Azar posted on his Facebook wall.



“MPs who are elected as Deputy Speakers should understand that they wield substantial powers, which preclude them from being appointed as Ministers and from functioning as ordinary MPs while presiding over the House.



“Their constituents must understand the power, privileges, perk but also the limitations that follow from being named as Deputy Speakers.



“We must stay the hands of politicizing an office that we have been trying to depoliticize over the last three decades,” he added.



Background



The Supreme Court on March 9 whiles delivering a landmark ruling indicated that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of quorum for decision making.



It additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”



Whiles the Majority group has hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Minority group through it Chief Whip Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has served notice to seek a review.