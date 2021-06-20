We must stop rising uxoricide cases in Ghana – COP Yohuno

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Director-General in Charge of Special Duties at Ghana Police Service, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno has called on the general public especially women to collaborate with the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) to end increasing cases of husbands murdering their wives in the country.



According to the COP Yohuno, the Ghana Police Service has the capability to stem the onslaught but will need the full cooperation of women by reporting early warning signals displayed by their husbands.



“There is a growing phenomenon in our country in recent times where married men are brutally assaulting their wives which in some cases lead to the death of the women. These uxoricide cases in the country are becoming worrisome. However, let me assure the good people of our country that, Police has all capabilities to stem the onslaught. The DOVVSU offices established all over the country is capable to handle all domestic abuses if a timely report is made to be probe ”



“All women who are suffering any form of domestic abuse to go the nearest DOVVSU office or Police station to make a report without fear before things get out of hands ”



He stated that domestic violence is a criminal issue, therefore, should not be covered up and be resolved by families.



COP Tetteh Yohuno said this during a passing-out ceremony for 326 new police recruits in Koforidua.



Addressing the new Police Constables as a review officer for the ceremony, COP Yohuno said the passing-out of the new recruits come on the heels of the Police administration declaring war against violent crimes at the just-ended National Police Command Conference held at Senchi in the Eastern region.



He admonished families of these Police recruits to desist from exerting unnecessary pressure and making needless financial demands from them so that they are not pushed out of frustration to engage in misconducts.



“Some misconducts exhibited by some Police officers can be traced to the unnecessary pressure and financial demands exerted on them by their families. Please it is our advice to you the families, that do not draw these young officers into land litigation, inter-community conflicts and chieftaincy problems in your families. Financial demands on them should be measured and avoided unnecessary comparison of their success with others. Such unnecessary pressures contain their own seeds of destruction which if not checked may lead them into many temptations ”



General Recruit Joseph Odotei Charway was adjudged best this year at Koforidua Police Training School.



Present at the passing-out parade were the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Edward Johnson Akrofi -Oyirifi, Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP Mr Peter Baba Atianak, New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appaw Gyasi and other heads of security agencies.