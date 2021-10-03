We must salute West African leaders for using our 'unsafe' jet - Ablakwa

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken government spokespersons on for comments to the effect that the presidential jet was unsafe and not fit for purpose.



According to the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, it is worrying that despite their repeated claims that the jet was unsafe, the presidency has loaned it to some West African leaders for use.



Ablakwa has been at the forefront of demands for transparency in travels of the president relative to cost and the lack of usage thereof of the presidential jet for overseas trips.



His recent revelation of Ghana's jet being used by the Liberian president elicited a response from the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry.



The Ministry revealed that it was not just the Liberian leader but that those of Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau had also used it at a point.



In an October 1 post on his Facebook page, Ablakwa wrote: "Following confirmation of my assertions by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; we must all be sincerely saluting and commending most highly the Presidents of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau for not initiating steps to purchase their own “bigger” and “obscenely luxurious” presidential jets in the midst of a pandemic as one of their colleagues is now famous for.



"They are rather opting to share our presidential jet with us in the true spirit of Pan Africanism.



"Even more impressive, they do not appear disturbed by claims from government spokespersons that our Falcon isn’t that safe and fit for purpose (whatever that means).



"Ayekoo Presidents Oppon Weah, Maada Bio and Sissoco Embalo! There’s still some hope for Africa after all."