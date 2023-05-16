We must rise and liberate ourselves from NPP’s misrule - Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



Former President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to rise and liberate the country from the ‘misrule’ of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



According to him, the time has come for Ghanaians to rise like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, renew, reform and liberate the country by voting out the NPP government in December 2024.



“We must rise like the phoenix rising from ashes; renew, reform, and liberate ourselves from their misrule on December 07, 2024. This is why I am running for president in 2024. And this is why you voted massively for me on Saturday, May 13, 2024,” President Mahama said while speaking for the first time since his election as the NDC’s Flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential Election.



He was speaking in Tamale on Monday where he was delivering his acceptance speech following his 98.9 percent election victory last Saturday.



He said the NPP government had mismanaged Ghana’s economy, urging Ghanaians not to allow the NPP to hold Ghana’s progress in ‘reverse gear’.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, the combined effect of the critical economic indices before COVID-19 and after COVID-19 points to one truth. That immutable truth is that the NPP has blatantly mismanaged the economy and the country.



We cannot allow them to continue holding Ghana’s progress in reverse gear. Ghana is not for a few people alone. Ghana is for us all and the unborn generations,” he noted.



Mr Mahama said an NDC government will among other things set a standardized limit for government borrowing, reconsider the tax exemption regime, and ensure that the extractive sector operates within a mutually beneficial tax environment for the stability of the exchange rate.



“First, government must take responsibility for the messy economy, arising from its reckless borrowing and mismanagement of the country. This is going to be one of the immediate actions of my government, God willing when voted into office. I will lead a process to set a standardized limit for borrowing,” former President Mahama stressed.



The NDC Flagbearer accused government of refusing to cut expenditure by reducing the size of government, adjusting the compensation and allowances of appointees, and ‘profligate expenditure’, adding that despite the public outcry, “The president is rather appointing more people and continuing to recklessly overspend.”



He said an NDC government will proactively and drastically cut down on the number of Ministers and government appointees.



“A John Mahama and NDC government will respond to the concerns of the Ghanaian people, proactively and drastically cut down on the number of ministers and other government appointees. There will be no room for wasting the taxpayer’s money on the comforts of government officials,” he pledged.