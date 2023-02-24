We must rescue the future of this country from this looting brigade – Mahama

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says there is a need for Ghanaians to make a good choice of a government that will deal with the practice of corruption and bad governance.



According to him, the country is currently experiencing a looting brigade because of actions by elements in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, all at the expense of the citizenry.



Mr. Mahama said this while interacting with former appointees on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, while reiterating his intentions to contest for the 2024 general elections as flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I believe that the future of this country is one that we must rescue from the hands of this looting brigade and reset the Ghanaian project, bring back good governance, strengthen the fight against corruption, put in place the things that will make it impossible for another president to come and land us in the same ditch that we currently are, and so I’m the first to announce to you that even though I was retired in 2016, I’ve come out of retirement and I’m available for the task ahead,” she said.



The Former President John Dramani Mahama also resurrected the discussion on the payment of his emoluments as an ex-Ghanaian leader. According to Mr. Mahama, he is entitled to some benefits according to Parliament but those entitlements have been withheld because he is politically active.



“I’ve been Vice President before, I’ve been President of this country before, according to parliament, I’m supposed to receive all kinds of emoluments to pay my fuel and my electricity bill, my water bill, medical bills, air travel, vehicles, everything but I can assure you that all those emoluments have been withheld because I’m politically active,” he said.



