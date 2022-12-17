We must regroup after congress no matter the outcome – Ofosu-Ampofo to NDC

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The current National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has urged members of the party to look beyond the ongoing internal polls and fight hard to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).



“... we’re in real contest with is the NPP,” he told the gathering at the party’s 10th National Delegates Congress in an address at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He asked the rank and file of the party to be united for victory in the 2024 elections saying “we must quickly regroup after today no matter the outcome”



He expressed high confidence in NDC winning the 2024 elections insisting NDC will not only snatch parliament but the presidency as well from the “catastrophic NPP government”.



“Let us leave here with a clear message to Ghanaians that the NDC is responsive to the cry of Ghanaians,” he said.



The opposition National Democratic Congress will today, Saturday, December 17, 2022 elect national executives for the party.



At least 9,000 delegates have been deployed by the party to the Accra Sports Stadium from various constituencies to partake in the congress.



The key race to watch in the NDC polls is the national chairmanship position between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.



Incumbent Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo will be facing a formidable challenge from General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah in a high-stakes election. The two frontrunners are poised to put forth a fierce battle to secure a win after working hard for the party.



Meanwhile, an amount of GH₵1,083,000 was generated through the party’s fundraising appeal to finance the 10th national congress.