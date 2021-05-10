We must never get tired of celebrating our mothers – Otiko Afisa Djaba

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, who now heads the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, a nongovernmental organization, that supports persons with disability and other vulnerable groups, has urged Ghanaians to continue to celebrate their mothers for the sacrifices they have made and continue to make, decrying the discrimination and ill-treatment some mothers continue to suffer in society.



In a statement marking Mothers’ Day, Ms Djaba noted that motherhood is a thankless job from which mothers never retire, stressing that mothers ought to be honoured especially in their old age, by showing love, being thoughtful and sensitive about their needs.



Adapting from the #FixTheCountry campaigners, Ms Djaba urged Ghanaians to fix their mothers with a kiss, a hug, a gift and some tender loving care.



Read full statement below:



Mothers Day statement



From



Otiko Afisah Djaba of



Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation



Today is Mother’s Day in Ghana. How well have you been treating your mother? We should never get tired of treating our mothers well and celebrating mothers. We must honour our mothers because they are specially created by God to be the vessels of humankind and they toil to nurture us. So roll the drums for mothers, and understand that as history only remembers winners, Mother’s are winners, no matter how much pain they are in, what burdens they are carrying, or how unhappy they are, they are mothers. This is why we celebrate them over and over again each Mother’s Day. How would this world be if there was no mother?



Mother’s day is celebrated on every second Sunday of the month of May in Ghana and other parts of the world. This day is celebrated to appreciate the immense contributions, hard work and commitment of every mother. We celebrate motherhood, their wonderful treats, mummy’s cooking, wiping our tears and their great influence on children and on our society.



The sacrifices of mothers, cannot go unnoticed because they give birth, fend and take care of the children, do the house chores and are there for them through thick and thin. Mothers have gone through incredible and overwhelming challenges like teenage pregnancy, ill health, poverty, abuse, Kayayei and have survived. A mother should be a survivor who behaves responsibly towards her children, provides good guidance and counseling and plays the pivotal role in their child’s life.



Unfortunately, some women are thrown out and condemned to lives of misery because they are barren. Why? Whereas other mothers have also abandoned their children or thrown them away, why?



Each year we celebrate Mother’s Day with an avalanche of praises on mothers. But beyond this day what do we see? Mothers being mistreated by children, mothers being disrespected, being forgotten, isolated, rejected, mothers being abused physically, emotionally and sexually. Even as we celebrate Mothers today, there are mothers who will go hungry, mothers who are outcasts because they are labeled as witches, prostitutes and women with disability. Mothers who are widows, single mothers, aged and divorces are rejected, scorned and subjected to intolerable ill treatment by some children, relatives and members of our communities. We must take the opportunity of this 2021 celebration to demonstrate genuine love, appreciation and concern towards mothers continuously.



During this coronavirus crisis,a lot of mothers have supported their families greatly by making sure there is food on the table, their children are protected and ensured that they observed Covid – 19 protocols. We encourage Mothers to continue to sensitize their children about being coronavirus safe.



Mothers need to be celebrated for their awesome commitment, sacrifices, struggles and love poured on their children. We encourage all to act appreciatively towards their mothers, wives, and sisters 24/7. You know why? Because motherhood is not easy. To be a mother is a 24/7 job but without pay and no pension. There is no leave, excuse duty or retirement from motherhood. Let’s honour Mothers by demonstrating serious love, being thoughtful about their needs, being sensitive especially when they get to old age, and doing things for them that makes them feel precious.



The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation wishes every mother including mothers with disability, widows, single mothers and mothers who care for children with disability a happy and blessed mother’s day. Mothers fix us up from birth but who is fixing mothers? Fix your mother with a kiss, a hug, a gift and some tender loving care.



Mothers this is your day, be a role model, a champion, a winner, and be the best mum you can be for your children as we lap up this years Mother’s Day adoration.