We must name and shame ministers who fail to appear before parliament - Majority Chief Whip

Politics of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Addoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh has suggested to Parliament to begin naming and shaming ministers who fail to appear before the House and answer questions.



He explained that ministers are answerable to Ghanaians and for that matter Parliament hence the ministers cannot take the house for granted.



Mr. Annor Dompreh made the comments on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, when the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah failed to appear before the House to answer questions filed by some Members of Parliament.



On his part, the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka also expressed his displeasure towards the attitude of the transport minister and called on ministers of state to take the work of Parliament seriously.





He advised them to appear before the House whenever they are summoned and stop giving excuses to justify their absenteeism which in the end, affects the work and programs of Parliament.



The Speaker Alban Bagbin in reacting to the concerns raised said he was tempted to refer the transport minister to the Privileges Committee for his conduct but because of the intervention of leadership he declined.



He warned him not to repeat such behavior the next time or he would be referred to the committee of privileges.