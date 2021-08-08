We must make sure we don’t lose Assin North seat - Former MP to NDC

Politics of Sunday, 8 August 2021

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure they don't lose the Assin North seat.



A Cape Coast High Court recently annulled the parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye has ordered for new elections to be conducted in the constituency.



It may be recalled that James Gyakye Quayson's nationality was challenged by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) following his election as the Assin North MP.



He was said to have held a dual citizenship at the time of his filing to contest parliamentary elections by the Electoral Commission which is a breach of the constitution.



Per the ruling of the court, "the Assin North MP who still holds himself as the MP is a complete violation of Article 94 (2a) and the court should declare his election null and void".



Appeal



Meanwhile, James Gyakye Quayson, has appealed the High Court ruling.



In a notice of appeal filed on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Court of Appeal, Cape Coast, Mr. Quayson insisted that the High Court acted out of jurisdiction by not referring to the interpretation of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution to the Supreme Court.



A call not to lose seat



Contributing to a discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah urged the NDC to stand solidly behind Mr Quayson and ensure that the seat stays with the party.



"I'm calling on the NDC to ensure that we don't lose the Assin north seat...we should be going to court as well as be in that constituency...we encourage our brother to be strong and we know justice will be served at the end of the day. We need to stand behind him," he urged.



