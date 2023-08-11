We must fear civil revolution than military coups – Bagbin

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has emphasised the need for Ghana to be cautious about civil revolution and disobedience, rather than military takeovers, as potential disruptions to the country's democratic values.



He mentioned that for some citizens, democracy has not lived up to expectations, leading to a decline in trust and confidence in the political class.



Speaker Bagbin stated that the Ghanaian military is not prepared for a takeover, unlike recent incidents in neighboring Niger and other countries, but he urged authorities to be vigilant against civil revolution.



He made these remarks during a keynote address at a public forum in Takoradi, organised by Parliament as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy under the fourth republic.



The theme of the commemoration is "30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far."



The Speaker highlighted the significant disconnect between politicians' promises and their actions, pointing out that these assurances lack empirical support.



This has led to transactional political behavior, where voters seek instant personal benefits. As a result, the Speaker noted, trust and confidence in democracy have suffered.



He further observed that worldwide, including in Ghana, the public holds elected officials and democratic institutions in low regard.



This loss of confidence is attributed to corruption, conflicts of interest, influence peddling, economic hardships, and other misdemeanors.



Mr. Bagbin stressed that these challenges threaten the progress made in practicing democracy over the years.



He urged leaders and citizens to have a mutual understanding and a shared vision for the country's political direction.



He called upon the political class to implement stringent measures to reverse the current negative trend and rebuild citizens' confidence.



This, he emphasised, requires policies promoting socio-economic growth, accountability, and transparency within public institutions.