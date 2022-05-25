We must deepen inclusive governance - Speaker

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: Parliament of Ghana

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K Bagbin has charged leaders across Africa to create special parliamentary constituencies for the youth to fully participate in governance.



He said the move would help young people get involved in the governance architecture of their countries.



“There is the need for a change in paradigm from creation of geographical constituencies to a more inclusive social structure which mirrors the society parliament represents,” he said.



The Speaker made the remarks when the Speaker of the Zambian National Assembly, Ms. Nelly Mutti led a delegation to call on him in parliament today.



The Zambian Speaker was is in as part of a week-long Bench-marking visit of the Standing Orders Committee of the Zambian Parliament.



The bench-marking visit forms part of efforts to deepen relations between Ghana and the Zambian National Assembly as well as exchange notes on best practices within the legislative framework.



Speaker Bagbin further stressed the importance of inclusive, accountable and participatory governance in parliamentary work and called for more opportunities to be created for the aged, disabled and other marginalized groups in society to also contribute their best to the growth of society.



For her part, the Speaker of the Zambian National Assembly, Nelly Mutti expressed gratitude to Speaker Bagbin and the Ghanaian parliament for the reception accorded her and her delegation.



She said Zambia and Ghana have a long history of cordial relations which have manifested in the various sectors and pledged her commitment to improve further the relations for greater mutual benefits.



She commended Speaker Bagbin for bringing to bear his many years’ experience which she said has kept both sides of the house together despite the political and ideological differences existing between them.



