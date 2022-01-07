'We must continue to guard and guide' the Fourth Republic - Gabby

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, wants the citizenry to do all it takes to guard the successes of the Fourth Republic and to guide it to achieve future successes.



Gabby is impressed that of the four republics that Ghana has experienced since independence in 1957, the current dispensation has endured longer.



His comments coincided with this year's celebration of the Constitution Day, which is in its fifth year having been instituted in 2018 to repace the Republic Day that was celebrated as a holiday since 1960 on July 1.



"Since Independence we’ve had 4 republics. The 4th has endured longer than all previous 3 put together & the progress made since 1992 is bigger than all the previous years put together.



"We must continue to guard & guide it. We pay tribute to citizens & all 4th Republican leaders!" Gabby said in a tweet accompanied by a Constitution Day artwork by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, GIPC.



As Ghana celebrates the day, the issue of reviewing the 1992 Constitution has been resurrected as proponents and opponents share their perspective on the way forward for the current republic.



