We must be voice of the voiceless, like Desmond Tutu – Mahama

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the late South African Preacher and anti-apartheid fighter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, saying people must offer to be the voice of the voiceless or the silenced and not by keeping mute in the face of injustice to keep the memory of the late Archbishop.



Mr Tutu died at the age of 90 on Boxing Day, 2021. He was one of South Africa’s best-known figures at home and abroad.



A contemporary of Nelson Mandela, Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91.



A Facebook post from Mr Mahama to mourn the late Tutu read: “I have heard with sadness the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a foremost son of our continent. He was an eminent leader of the Christian faith and a humanist whose calling in the service of humanity transcended religion.



“God calling him to rest during this sacred period of Christmas could only have been divinely scripted, with him having lived a full life, dedicated to God and humanity.



“Desmond Tutu aside from being an uncompromising figure against apartheid in South Africa and all forms of injustice anywhere they occur, is also famously remembered for his saying: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”



“While we all grieve his demise, we can keep his memory alive by offering to be the voice of the voiceless or the silenced just as he was, and not by keeping mute in the face of injustice. This way, the memories of him and many others like him, will never die but continue to live in our hearts and through our noble actions.



“May his soul rest well in eternity.”



