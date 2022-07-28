We must apologize or risk becoming Putin’s next target after Ukraine – Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that immediate steps may have to be taken by government of Ghana to apologize to Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to avoid incurring his wrath.



His comment comes on the back of a statement issued by the Russian embassy in Ghana which sought to distance the country from the skyrocketing prices of food products in Ghana.



Per the data put out by the embassy, Russia ranked 11th among countries that Ghana imported food and other agricultural products from.



Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, Ablakwa described the government’s blame of Russia as the cause of the country’s economic downturn as provocative.



According to him, the government has mismanaged the economy which has led it to seek an International Monetary Fund programme to restore it on to a path of progress.



The legislator stressed that Ghanaians ought to appeal to Putin, distancing the country from government’s propaganda that Russia is to be blamed for the economic crunch or risk becoming a target.



“The rate at which the Akufo-Addo government keeps provoking the Russian Embassy in Accra to incessantly issue statements distancing their country from Ghana’s mismanaged IMF economy, we may have to launch a special appeal to President Putin assuring him that majority of Ghanaians do not agree with our government’s propaganda, else we risk becoming Putin’s next target after Ukraine,” Ablakwa wrote on his timeline







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/SARA