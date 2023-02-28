We must always speak truth to power to whoever is in office – John Mahama

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has spoken on how the church should stay truthful to whichever government that comes to power.



According to him, one major responsibility of every church is to always be truthful.



John Mahama added that, aside from the church being truthful, the church has been established to contribute to national dialogue and also give guidance to leadership and not only to pray.



Speaking at the induction service of Rev Stephen Wengam which took place on February 25, 2023, he emphasized on how the church should be truthful and not stay quiet but speak out anytime they feel things are not working out in the country.



“The church exists, you know, to contribute to national dialogue and being able to speak truth and to give guidance to leadership. The church does not exist only to pray for leaders, it exists also to provide suggestions and guidance to leaders.



“Today the economic crisis we are in, it affects our congregation all across the country. So, it is necessary for the church to speak out anytime it thinks that things are not going properly”, he explained to the congregation.



During his speech, he applauded the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council for addressing the government on the country’s economic crisis as well as giving out suggestions and ideas on how the government can resolve the situation.



John Mahama stated, “That’s why I want to congratulate the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council for the recent letter that they addressed to government, giving some suggestions about what government should do in the midst of this country and I expect that, this should be done no matter which government is in office”.



The former president while delivering his speech mentioned that, he sees nothing wrong with Christians engaging in politics thus all Christians should not hesitate to partake in political activities.



He included that, Christians should take the bold step to advocate, participate in parliamentary engagements and vie for elective offices.



Watch the video below:







ED/WA