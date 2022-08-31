We must all be prepared for a major showdown - NDC's Ako Gunn on 'Break the 8' mantra

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

With two more years for the 2024 general elections, various political actors are drawing the battle line to slug it out for political power.



This latest to join the fray is the Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn.



In an August 29 statement, Ako Gunn took a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over his ‘attack’ on Yapei-Kusuwgu Member of Parliament, John Jinapor.



According to him, the President’s ‘attack’ on the MP over underdevelopment particularly in the areas of social amenities in his constituency is unfounded.



“Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have been bothered with Nana Addo’s comments, neither would I have been worried about the shame members of the NPP’s communication team suffer on set.



“Does a president appoint someone to serve the nation or to serve and meet the needs of some or a particular tribe?



“Was John Jinapor supposed to extend electricity to the whole country or he was appointed to serve the people of Yapei-Kusuwgu only?



“Under NDC, it didn’t take an Akyem minister to provide water for the people of Kyebi, it didn’t take a Ga minister to provide the Legon hospital, ridge hospital or the terminal 3 amongst others in Greater Accra. Scanning through the appointments of Nana Addo, you can understand why his roads minister will have asphaltic roads leading to his farm and cemeteries in his hometown, while the main road leading to the hometown of its former General secretary, the late Sir John, Sakora Ono lies in ruins. No wonder some members of Parliament have to be hooted and pelted with stones and water by angry NPP members to sink in their disappointments and neglect,” part of Ako Gunn’s statement read.



Ako Gunn also questioned the president on his achievement as an MP and minister under the Kufuor-led administration.



He adds that the thinking of the President makes the electorate sorry to have voted for him to assume the reigns of the country.



On the New Patriotic Party’s Break the 8 mantra, he said everyone must be prepared for a showdown – an indication of a battle-ready mode.



“When a president thinks this way, you can’t help but feel sorry for those who voted for him. I am sure in his mind, he feels his minister of employment doesn’t have unemployed people in his hometown, and the minister of sanitation must have littered his hometown with toilets and baths like Bawumia said in Twi “wo ni ara, wo be dware”, to wit, ‘you will bath after using the washroom’.



“It’s sad to have a president with such a mindset. What have been his personal achievements as an MP and a minister under president Kuffour? When such minds want to break the eight-year change cycle with empty hands, we must all be prepared for a major showdown,” Ako Gunn emphasized.



President Akufo-Addo in his recent tour of the Savannah region threw a jab at John Jinapor for failing to connect 17 communities within the Damongo Yapei-Kusawgu constituency to the national grid.



In a subsequent response, John Jinapor asked the president to check his fact and desist from peddling falsehood.



Read Below the full statement of Ako Gunn



NANA ADDO’S ATTACK ON JOHN JINAPOR, EXPLAINS WHERE WE HAVE REACHED AS A COUNTRY

29/08/22



BY: Godwin Ako Gunn



Kun Fa Yakun



