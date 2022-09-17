We may soon import water - NPP MP charges security agencies to stop galamsey

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has charged the security and State authorities to raise their game in the fight against 'galamsey'.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show, Collins Adomako-Mensah noted that 'galamsey' is a major threat to the country's life and if not dealt with, its consequences will be far unbearable in the future than it is now.



Quoting a report by the Ghana Water Company Ltd, he said; "... by 2030, we might be importing water. I read a report by Ghana Water, their cost has doubled. The chemicals they buy every year to help purify the drinking water has doubled."



"If Ghana Water price goes high, who bears the ultimate price? Isn't it the consumer?" he asked.



He added that if 'galamsey' continues, the water company will be "forced to shut down".



Collins Adomako-Mensah stressed that the fight against 'galamsey' cannot be won if the security agencies fail to do their job.



"Galamsey is illegal. We have State agencies, security services whose job is to ensure things are brought to normalcy. I think they should just go to work. That's all! They should just go to work because we know where the galamsey is happening. We know. We should just stop them. It's as simple as that; that's all. If we are not bold to take this bold decision, it will be very difficult," he admonished.



He asserted that "we have the capacity to stop this and the state institutions that are mandated to do their job should do their job".







