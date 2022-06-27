We may not vote for a flagbearer if I’m voted as NPP chairman - Asabee

Politics of Monday, 27 June 2022

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, claims that if elected, the party might not have to deal with the strain of holding elections for a flagbearer.



He says in their bid to win the 2024 general elections, it would be best for them to agree on a candidate and running mate without spending money on a National Delegates Congress.



In addition, he stated that it is “needless to have an acrimonious contest” while the party needs to reserve its strength and venom for the main political opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



His plan, therefore, is to assemble all the flag bearer aspirants at a hotel to deliberate among themselves and choose which of them should be their flag bearer and who should be their running mate.



“It is quite simple, I intend to take it to the National Council to be given the chance to assemble all the aspirants in a room to jaw-jaw until they get for us a flagbearer and a running mate.



"…the NDC is coming like a wounded lion, we would need more time, money, and most importantly a United front to meet them and win them decisively for them to know that Ghanaians appreciate our governance more than them,” he said with confidence.



Popularly known as Asabee, the leading National chairman hopeful, also intimated that the NDC desires to see their front broken so they could take advantage of their disunity quizzing that “can you imagine how the NDC would be scared to be contesting an NPP that didn’t vote to choose a flag bearer?”



Mr. Asamoah Boateng was speaking to Emefa Apau during “The Probe” on Joy News on Sunday.



The ruling party has been going through a restructuring of its front, a process which has seen some few acrimonies.



Signals picked up by the party’s hierarchy and indeed political watchers point to a more intense and perhaps acrimonious contest should the contest be allowed.



Supporters of the various aspirants, especially, Alan Kyeremateng and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, are mostly tipped to misunderstand each other during and after the contest, a situation that may lead to a fractured front going into the 2024 elections.



Some patriots of the party have suggested that there should not be any elections. This position has been taken by Asabee, who is tipped as the frontrunner in the NPP’s upcoming national elections.