We may not get the truth of the $5m bribe allegations against the CJ – Gary Nimako

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Private Legal Practitioner, Gary Nimako has said he doubts if the truth about $5 million bribery allegations against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah will be ascertained.



According to Mr. Nimako, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made the case murky by jumping into the fray with their demands of the CJ stepping aside for investigations against him.



It would be recalled that one lawyer Kwasi Afrifa in response to a petition to the General Legal Council over misconduct alleged $5million bribery involving the Chief Justice.



His response triggered a press conference from the NDC demanding the CJ to step aside for investigations on his alleged conduct.



But speaking on the demands of the NDC on A1 Radio in Bolgatanga monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gary Nimako said the claims against the CJ were moot.



He argues that the client of the said lawyer has discredited the case against the CJ making the case hollow.



He, therefore, expressed worry about the NDC standing on such loose allegations to organize a presser against the CJ.



“It is very worrisome such that once political parties now jumping into the fray, you make the situation become murky. An allegation of such a momentous nature is been labelled against in no less a person than the Chief Justice, everyone would have expected the law to take its course but for the NDC to come in like that, they are making the situation murky. If we are not careful, we may not be able to get to the truth of the matter of the allegations, I don’t think it is proper, I don’t think it is fair” he stated.



Mr. Nimako added that “What I think is that, we should allow the CID to investigate the matter thoroughly on the issue about the criminal allegation of bribery and then the general legal council to handle the investigation of the conduct of the Chief Justice”.