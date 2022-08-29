We made you president, which enables you to fly in private jets – Braimah fires Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has berated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying that Ghanaians are lucky to have him as president.



Sulemana Braimah said that the comments the president made were needless, myjoinonline.com reports.



He added that Akufo-Addo is the lucky one because Ghanaians gave him the opportunity to lead them, which has allowed him to have all the luxuries he is currently enjoying.



“I think it was an unnecessary comment. I believe that the president should also count himself lucky for being a leader over the Ghanaian people. It is the Ghanaian people who gave him that opportunity. He did not go and buy that title from London and then came to impose it on us.



“It is we the Ghanaian people who decided to give him that opportunity to be the leader of the country, which then enables him to fly in luxurious private jets that you and I cannot afford,” Mr. Braimah is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews.



The president, during his tour to the Upper West and Savannah regions, is reported to have said that he is the best thing to happen to Ghana, despite all the criticism that is leveled at him.



Akufo-Addo said that given the current challenges in the country, which are due to external factors, any other government would have made the situation worse.



“You are lucky you have me as the President of Ghana,” the president said.



IB/BOG