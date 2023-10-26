We love your new leadership approach – TUC boss to Dampare

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Anthony Yaw Baah has commended the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the leadership of the police service for their continued engagement with relevant stakeholders in the country.



According to him, the new leadership approach by the Police Service is giving real meaning to the motto of the institution: Service with Integrity.





Road safety data suggest things are improving under you Mr IGP. The approach that the new police leadership has adopted is giving real meaning to service with integrity motto of the police. With this approach everyone will see Ghana police service as a service with integrity.



“We are happy that you keep engaging all stakeholders. We are informing our members of the relationship you’re building with us,” Mr Yaw Baah noted at a meeting with the leadership with the police at the police headquarters on Wednesday.



On his part, the IGP said the police will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that this year’s Christmas becomes incident free for all.



“We want to assure you that this Christmas will be awesome. I assure you that the police will give you double overdose of security. So Ghana is ready, to all the tourist I want assure you that ghana is ready, the police is ready, come and enjoy our hospitality. We will protect you and all your belongings”.



Over the last three days, the police have met some Muslim leaders, the GPRTU, the Creative arts industry and the TUC.