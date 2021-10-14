We love you but we won't accept your acts - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah tells LGBTQ+ Group

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

"This thing won't work" in Ghana, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has replied opposers of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



A group of Professors, lawyers and Civil Society Organization among others has vehemently spoken against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill aimed at criminalizing homosexual activities in the nation.



They argue the bill is an infringement on fundamental human rights embedded in the 1992 Constitution.



But Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, like many Ghanaians, insists no one will accept the practice of homosexuality.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he kept his message curt saying, ''this thing won't work in this country. We love them but we won't accept their acts. I don't support the idea that we should beat or attack them but that habit won't be accepted''.







