We lost Assin North because some leaders went there to campaign for Bawumia instead of Opoku – NPP Man

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline

A member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Kwasi Korang, has blamed some government officials and appointees for the NPP’s defeat in the Assin North by-election.



He claimed that instead of campaigning for the party’s candidate, Charles Opoku, party officials went to the constituency to campaign for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawuma, who is one of the ten candidates who have filed to run in the presidential primary.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he stated that some national executive members have openly declared their support for Dr. Vawumia, clearly violating the rules and guidelines.



He specifically targeted the national organisers (national and youth) and the Nasara Coordinator for openly campaigning for the Vice President.



He has therefore urged the party’s leadership to summon these individuals in order to prevent schisms in the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



”I want to tell Nana B that whether they like it or not, Alan Kyerematen will be elected as a presidential candidate. What they are doing is unpleasant, and they should desist from that.”



”We went to Assin North, and instead of campaigning for our candidate, we focused on a presidential candidate. Instead of printing and pasting our candidate’s poster, we concentrated on the posters of a presidential candidate hopeful. We lost because the entire campaign was centred on Bawumai. How do you hold the candidate and the voters accountable? You went there to support Bawumia, not Charles Opoku.”



”If the other presidential candidates had also campaigned, we would not have received even 3.5% of the vote. As a result, Vawumia supporters should blame themselves for our defeat. We would not have been defeated if they had focused their efforts on the parliamentary candidate.”