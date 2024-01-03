‘We look forward to a peaceful election’ – Ghanaians share expectations for 2024

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Some members of the public have called for a peaceful election as the country will be heading to the polls to elect the next president to spearhead the affairs of the nation.



According to them, it is expedient to protect the peace and stability that exist in the nation to avoid jeopardizing the lives of the citizens due to political differences.



In sharing their expectations for 2024, some citizens emphasized the need for one to serve God diligently for their wishes and New Year resolutions to come to pass.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb TV, Some Ghanaians shared their anticipations for 2024 and called for the need for the nation to prioritize a peaceful election.



“In the year 2024, we should all allow God to take dominion of everything that we are going to do and he will open more doors unto us and he's going to give us great testimonies for his 2024. We are hoping that we'll have a peaceful election, and peaceful transitions and that as we have come together over the years, we'll continue to come together and we see the election to a successful end. Also, I'm hoping for personal grow and more money which is very important."



Another person commented: “I have a purpose that I will help encourage others to know that whatever little thing we have when we manage it well, things will be better. Another thing is that the youth I have purposed that I will encourage them so they don't lose hope in

2024, I believe is going to be a good year. I can see prospects ahead and so my prayer for the nation and all the youth especially is that let's rise and work harder."



One individual admonished Ghanaians to strengthen their relationship with God and be part of those who will be saved.



“Going through the year as individuals and as a church, God has revealed himself to us in so many ways and we appreciate him for all that he's done for us. We have some projects we are doing. We know he will lead us as individuals who would like to tighten or build a good relationship with him so that he [God] will also be with us.”



