We look forward to a better result from Quayson’s Appeal case – Amaliba

A private legal practitioner and member of the NDC’s legal team, Abraham Amaliba, has disclosed that the party is resolute in appealing the Accra High Court’s ruling on trying James Gyakye Quayson daily.



Amaliba’s comments come on the back of the rejection of Gyakye Quayson’s stay of proceedings application by the Accra High Court.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, the lawyers of the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, added that they will push for the stay of proceedings to the MP’s trial at the Appeals Court and they hope to receive a positive outcome.



“We are dissatisfied, and we intend to repeat the application at the Court of Appeal where we expect a favourable result and as a result of that, we ask the court to enable us to file the stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal,” Amaliba said.



The Accra High Court dismissed the application for a stay of proceedings in the case involving James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



Gyakye Quayson is currently facing charges of forgery and perjury in the High Court.



The Assin North MP’s legal team had requested the court to halt the proceedings, allowing the Court of Appeal to hear their appeal regarding the trial judge's decision to conduct the case daily.



