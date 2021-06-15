We’ll work to arrest bullion van attackers - Police

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

The Accra regional police command has commented on the bullion van shooting incident that claimed two lives at James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14.



According to the Accra Regional Director of Operations at the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, his outfit is working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits.



He disclosed that policemen were immediately deployed after the incident to conduct road checks in a bid to secure the money stolen from the bullion van as well as arrest the culprits.



So far, a number of people have been arrested and the police is profiling them

for necessary steps to be taken.



He indicated that, “Following the incident, there was a grand security operation across the city and outlying areas where all commanders in the 14 divisions were asked to conduct swift road checks and also to look out for the stolen money and also to arrest the perpetrators of the crime, and we have arrested quite a number of people, and we are doing profiling on them.



“It was a close area where a lot of human activities take place. It was a densely populated area and due to the sporadic shooting by the criminals, the community members were not able to apprehend them, but the police will do whatever we can by soliciting for information and making sure that we get them,” he stated.



“This will not put us in a state of fear, rather we are more determined to make sure that we the police in Accra will work to allow the good people of this city to enjoy peace and security,” ACP Ofori added.



A hawker and police escort Constable Emmanuel Osei were shot dead by the robbers. They bolted with his gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.



The bullion van driver sustained degrees of injuries and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital where he received medical attention.