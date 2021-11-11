We’ll win 2024 polls building on bitter lessons of 2020 - Mahama

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Mahama has reiterated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 polls building on the bitter lessons they learnt from the 2020 polls.



“We in the NDC have duly learned useful, if even, bitter lessons from the entire (election 2020) episode,” Mr. Mahama said.



He insisted that the 2020 polls were not free, fair and transparent, adding that it was “the worst election” in the history of Ghana.



Mr. Mahama made the remarks at a lecture, dubbed, ‘ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.



He also disclosed that the NDC was prepared to provide constructive inputs to help the EC resolve its shortcomings.



“We are willing to engage the Electoral Commission with constructive dialogue with a view to addressing the clear shortfalls of our present electoral system and fashion out one that meets the expectation of all if we are to avoid the unfortunate incidents of 2020.”