We’ll vote against MPs who’ll foist any presidential candidate on us – NPP delegates warn

Politics of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) within the Sekondi-Takoradi area have warned Members of Parliament who are being used by the Vice President for endorsement purposes to immediately have a second look at that project as they are beginning to incur their wrath.



According to the delegates, they normally vote for these MPs without any strings attached but are beginning to realize that some MPs are taking them for a ride.



The delegates allege that they are in the known as to how much the MPs that are forced to follow the Vice President are paid and these MPs are doing everything possible to force the Vice President on their throat.



The owners of the party as they want to be called have warned that the list of the MPs who are engaging in these stomach politics will be published and most of them will suffer electoral defeats should they continue with their ill-motivated activities.



The delegates believe that the parliamentarians as the representatives of the people must play a neutral role in the upcoming elections.