We’ll vehemently resist abolishment of JCR system at KNUST – NUGS

General News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) has served notice it will forcefully oppose the abolishment of the Junior Common Room(JCR) system at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The Management of the University following the recent violence on campus have announced the scrapping of the JCR system.



The decision means there will be no student election for hall executives at the institution.



Additionally, any student who is caught harbouring a rusticated, dismissed or former student of the school will be dismissed. The sanctions were contained in a statement communicating the decision of management following the chaos that erupted at the school last week.



But speaking in an interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM Monday, the President of the National Union of Ghana(NUGS) Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo in condemning the move by the Management of KNUST said the decision has dire consequences that if not handled well may threaten the peace on campus.



“I think that all well-meaning Ghanaians have a responsibility to play in this issue not only NUGS. We would as much as we can vehemently oppose this and will continuously draw the attention of not just University management but the National Security of the State. This is a huge red flag and this is huge grounds for something that may not be easily managed on campus if we are not careful.”



“As we use lawful means to resist this, we call on civil society, actors, and stakeholders in the educational sector that this is not good for all of us. We have unscrupulous students who already want grounds to foment trouble and if we are not careful, we’ll be giving them more grounds and room to misbehave,” he added.