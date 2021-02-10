General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We’ll use strategy of polio vaccination for coronavirus vaccination - Agyeman-Manu

Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has disclosed that the government will use the strategy for polio vaccination in Ghana will be the same modus operandi for the Covid-19 vaccines.



He was responding questions during his vetting on February 10, 2021.



The Minister-designate said the country does not intend to reinvent the wheel in trying to use a different approach when the Covid-19 vaccines eventually arrive into the country.



“One thing that Ghanaians should be proud of is that we have a very robust immunization programme that sits within the Ghana Health Service."



“It has a structure that reaches everywhere in this country. As I speak, our traditional vaccinations in terms of polio and all that, by the WHO assessment, we are doing 95% coverage in our country."



“So when we started developing the vaccine strategy for Covid-19 vaccination, we thought it wise not to reinvent any wheel by continuing to rely on what is good for us."



“So, if you look at the strategy when it is fully completed, you will see that we are using Ghana Health Service infrastructure to actually do the vaccinations for Covid,” he said.