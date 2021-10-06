We’ll use every legal means to protect Pantang Hospital land - Deputy Lands Minister assures

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry has ordered and immediate and clear demarcation of the Pantang Hospital land to prevent further encroachment on the land.



Benito Owusu-Bio avers that the lack of easily identified boundaries is a contributory factor to the encroachment on the land.



Speaking after leading fact-finding tour of the land space on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, hon. Owusu Bio served warning to the public that government will leave no stones unturned in its bid to recover the encroached lands.



He said that recovery and protection measures will be quickly activated to prevent encroachers from feasting on the state land.



Benito Owusu-Bio faulted the the Adenta Municipal for not making enough effort to protect the land.



He instructed the management of the hospital to inform the traditional leaders of the community of governments intention to acquire adjoining lands and safeguard it.



The Director of the Pantang Hospital Dr Frank Baning attributed the situation systematic failure.



He alleged that on most occasions persons who encroach the lands make use of state security officials to intimidate persons who raise objections.



