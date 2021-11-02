We'll unleash 'K9 dogs' on you - Police warn Robbers

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Police has pledged their commitment to safeguarding Ghanaians, therefore tightening security measures in all Regions of the country.



In recent times, crimes like armed robbery and murder have arisen causing fears in the public.



The nation, particularly Greater Accra Region, has witnessed broad daylight armed robberies among others.



As a result, the Police has mounted security cameras on various streets to monitor activities on the roads including reckless driving.



In the Capital City, one place where robberies majorly take place is on the GIMPA road.



Speaking on Peace FM's 12-noon bulletin, ACP Kwesi Ofori, Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, outlined some strategies adopted by the Police to ensure the GIMPA road and other crime-prone areas are safe for drivers and commuters.



He stated that the Police is undertaking what he termed as ''crime mapping'' to clamp down on criminal activities.



According to him, the Police has trained dogs and a special anti-robbery task force to hound the suspects.



ACP Kwesi Ofori said; ''There is a paradigm shift, a new way of doing things; new line of thinking and direction [you know] provided by the Police administration under His Headship. That's not all. Recently, we are using horses in our communities. When we look at the aggressive criminals in the communities where people are smoking wee and engaging in robberies, where people will be hiding in Awudome cemetery, we are working with K9 dogs. If you hide in Achimota forest attacking people with metal clubs and robbing them, the dogs pursue you.''



