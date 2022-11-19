We'll together build a more formidable NDC for victory 2024 – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Aspiring National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has reiterated his pledge to build a more formidable NDC, which will become more attractive to win the 2024 elections convincingly.



General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, says the NDC, under his leadership as chairman, if he wins the December 17 national congress, will actively engage all elected executives and influential persons within the party to rejuvenate the grassroots base.



Mr Nketiah, who is currently on a campaign tour of the Western region, has been engaging footsoldiers, party influencers across the length and breadth of the country as well as delegates.



He has also promised, among others, to revive the NDC Heroes Fund to serve as a sustainable means of supporting party functionaries, who suffer disabilities in the course of their duties or their dependents in the event of death.



“My objective, at this stage in my political life and love for the NDC, is to colleague national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work hard and build the party into a more formidable, attractive, and modern organization", he emphasised.



He said: "The NDC, I am optimistic will be the party of choice, especially the youth, women, the vulnerable in society and people from all walks of life and background.”



Speaking to delegates in various constituencies in the Western Region, Mr Asiedu Nketiah assured the party executives that he will do more than before and will join them in their constituencies to sell the good message of the NDC, come 2024.



He said the NDC has no choice than to present former President John Dramani Mahama as its leader for the next elections and, therefore, called for hard work from all supporters, sympathisers, and executives of the party.



Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, who has already toured the regions of the north, is receiving overwhelming responses from party members, some of whom wait deep into the night to engage him directly.