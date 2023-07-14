We’ll suffer to win 2024 with Bawumia as candidate - Joe Donkor

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Joe Donkor, a leading member of the Kennedy Ohene Agyepong for President 2024 campaign, has issued a warning to the delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding their choice of presidential candidate in the party's upcoming primary.



According to Mr Donkor, if the delegates vote for Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the party will struggle to break the eight-year cycle in power.



He acknowledged Dr Bawumia as a fine gentleman, however.



Mr Donkor also highlighted that Dr Bawumia has been part of the current administration as Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team.



He argued that historically, no vice president has succeeded in becoming President within the same party in Ghana, drawing a comparison to Nigeria where a similar situation did not yield successful results.



He even said given Dr Bawumia's relatively young age, he would have advised the him to step aside and allow for a different candidate to go for the 2024 elections.



Mr Donkor firmly believes that the only candidate capable of bringing glory to the NPP in the 2024 general elections is Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, the NPP's Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency and a prominent business magnate.



He referred to Mr Agyepong as the messiah of the NPP, emphasising that his candidacy offers a fresh perspective as he is not part of the existing governing system.



These remarks were made by Mr Donkor, the former NPP First Vice Chairman for the Central Region, during an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Thursday, July 13, 2023.



He urged the party's delegates to vote overwhelmingly for Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, asserting that the Vice President's candidacy would not be in the party's best interest.