We'll sue anyone who abuses Manhyia Palace - Europe, America Asanteman Councils

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Asanteman councils for Europe and North America(USA AND CANADA) have served notice of taking the legal route to seek redress if any group or persons seek to pour insults on the Manhyia Palace again.



The Councils in a joint release copied to the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper stated its opprobrium to the manner some unscrupulous persons have been casting aspersions and insults on the sacred Palace of Manhyia.



They also observed that some of these insinuations and unwarranted attacks have also included subtle attempts to denigrate the name of the Overlord of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The Councils, however, stated that it will not tolerate that subculture and substandard lifestyles of these persons or groups henceforth.



DETAILS:



The statement jointly signed by the Europe Press Secretary, Isaac Adu and Isaac Osei-Tutu of the North America Councils, also noted that they would have no other way than to use the legal process to deal with anyone who takes the tangent of pouring insults on Manhyia.



They observed that the form of attacks have been in the region of ethnicity.



This, they noted was a dangerous sign and an avenue that can set tribes against themselves.



These insults they noted had unfortunately gained the negative hype it was intended due to the spread of same on social media.



PEACE OF GHANA:



The Asanteman councils said the ethnic sentiments expressed by these unscrupulous persons and groups have tbe potency of derailing the peace in Ghana.



They noted that the peace in the country have been sustained because of the nature of the King of Asanteman and the good people of same.



They therefore cautioned that no one is allowed to push the country to the brink of ethnic war or tribal hatred.



The Councils reminded all to look out for persons whose stock in trade has been to hide behind insults to dent the image of Asanteman and Manhyia.