We’ll strike on July 10 over the dismissal of staff by Sunon Asogli – Organised Labour

General News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Organised Labour has declared that an indefinite strike will begin on July 10, 2023.



The strike was called to demand the reinstatement of three local union leaders who had been fired by Sunon Asogli Power Limited.



The union leaders were fired after joining the Ghana Mine Workers Union, which is affiliated with the Trades Union Congress (TUC).



The strike comes after the company was given a series of ultimatums to reinstate the workers.



Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Organised Labour TUC, claims that despite their efforts, they were unsuccessful in resolving the issue, thus the decision to go on strike.



“We met here and informed you about the violation of workers’ rights by Sunon Asogli. As we speak, three of our colleagues have been sacked. On June 1, we met here, and we gave a deadline of June 26, for them to be reinstated. As of now, our friends are still home. We have engaged with Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, government officials, and stakeholders, but they are still home. Today Organized Labour has made a decision that we will not allow this to go on. If our government will sit down for union leaders to be treated this way, we cannot sit down and do nothing.



“This morning, Organized Labour leaders have met, and our decision is very clear, all union members in this country, on July 10, if our three brothers have not been reinstated, no worker will go to work on July 10. That is very simple and clear, I want to repeat, on Monday, July 10, all workers of Ghana are going to stay at home if our brothers are not reinstated”, he said while addressing journalists today, Monday, June 26, 2023.