We’ll soon ban exportation of bauxite, iron ore – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Plans are underway to ban the wholesale exportation of Ghana’s bauxite and iron ore, President Akufo-Addo has announced.



According to the President, the planned ban is to help protect the country’s limited natural resources and to help us learn from the mistake of gold exportation.



The President stated at the start of a natural resource stakeholders dialogue in Accra that the government will soon pass legislation prohibiting the wholesale export of bauxite and iron.



“We cannot forget lithium and the other green minerals which have been described as the minerals of the future due to the importance of the green energy transition. Fortunately, we have discovered lithium in commercial quantities in occurrence with cobalt, nickel, copper, lead, and zinc in the country.



“We should not do with these minerals what we have done with our gold resources over the years. The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources under the leadership of Abu Jinapor is finalizing a policy document for the exploitation and utilization and management of these crucial minerals for the consideration of Cabinet in the next few years.



“By section 28 of GIDEC law, in section 30 of the GIFTECH law, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is empowered to make regulations to ensure that no bauxite or iron ore in their raw state is exported out of the country after five years of coming into force of these laws.”