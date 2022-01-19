We'll review E-levy when Parliament resumes next week - Majority Chief Whip

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has strongly indicated Parliament will review the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) when it reconvenes next week.



According to him, stakeholders have been extensively engaged on the subject matter and would be tabled in a form acceptable to all.



This comes on the heels of the fisticuffs that greeted the E-Levy debate on Monday, December 20, 2021, culminating in an early adjournment of the House.



Widely known as the Momo tax, several Ghanaians including the Minority and some CSOs have voiced their opposition to the policy which they say will further compound the hardships of the ordinary Ghanaian.



But the Akufo-Addo led government has refused to yield to these demands resulting in chaotic scenes among members of the two sides of the House.



Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP hinted that the bill will be reviewed when the House reconvenes next week.



“I have a feeling that there might be one or two amendments, especially concerns about utility and probably the rates. I am sure there will be some amendments to it.



“I am not concluding though, but from intelligence, I am picking, the kind of thinking the MPs are showing, I am very sure that there will be some change in form.”