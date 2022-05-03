We’ll retire Ato Forson after 2024 elections – Ajumako NPP Chairman

Politics of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Newly elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region, Mohammad Iddrisu Garafi has vowed to retire the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson after the 2024 general election.



Dr. Ato Forson who’s an opposition MP and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament has been a thorn in the flesh of the governing New Patriotic Party, taking the party on, on financial and economic issues.



But speaking to EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, after the elections at Ajumako, Mohammad Iddrisu Garafi, said the NPP is poised to wrestle the seat after 16 years of it being occupied by the NDC MP.



He assured to re-organize the party, especially the grassroots members, and unite all the defeated aspirants to work hard to achieve the party’s objectives.



Five out of the ten candidates were retained in the constituency elections.



Madam Dorothy Aishetu Ainosoon, the elected Women Organizer in an interview noted it will be difficult for the NPP to snatch the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency seat from Ato Forson if there is disunity in the party.



She promised to organize all the women and ladies above eighteen years to strengthen the party’s women’s wing in the Constituency to enable the NPP to chalk more success.