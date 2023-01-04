We’ll resist return of Akonto Mining to Nimri Forest Reserve – Samreboi Youth

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Samreboi Youth have served notice of their readiness to resist a planned resumption of operations on mining concessions in the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.



The youth at a press conference held on January 3, 2023 said they will oppose mining companies including Akonta Mining, a company belonging to Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi.



According to a Joy News reportage cited by GhanaWeb, they claim that credible evidence in their possession showed that plans were afoot for the return of mining operations in the forest reserve.



They are angry among other reasons that justice has not been served for youth who were impacted by a clash between the youth and some miners in September 2022.



They allege further that their intelligence indicates that the unscrupulous activities which are aimed at making their community a ghost town is alive and well and that Akonta Mining and others were set to invade the forest reserve today, January 4, 2023.



In September 2022, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources ordered the Forestry Commission to freeze license of Akonta Mining and others amid tensions in the area after reports of a clash between the youth and mine workers.



