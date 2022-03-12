We’ll resist Joe Wise despite Supreme Court ruling – Apaak

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said the Minority will not allow Deputy Speakers to vote in spite of the Supreme Court ruling that they can vote while presiding over affairs in Parliament.



According to him, the Minority will resist any attempt by other arms of government to dictate for Parliament.



“Folks we wait to see who will enter the Chamber of Parliament to restrain us from preventing an attempt by a presiding Deputy Speaker to vote. The Supreme Court doesn’t decide what happens in Parliament, the constitution and our standing orders do.



“We resisted attempts to use all kinds of schemes and plots, including a military invasion of the Chamber of Parliament, to get Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye, thier preferred, elected in the early hours of January 7th 2020,” he stated in a Facebook post.



The Builsa South MP also noted that the Minority will employ the resistance used in getting the Speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin , elected as Speaker of the 8th Parliament going forward.







“He was elected, he didn’t become speaker by conferment and consensus as claimed by some dishonest and insincere elements.



“We will continue to resist any attempt by other arms of government to meddle with the work of Parliament. Parliament is a master of its rules, we make our rules and they are not at variance with the constituency,” Mr. Apaak added.



He continued “As our leader Hon. Haruna Iddrissu has noted, this disappointing ruling of the Supreme Court of Ghana amounts to a judicial interference in time tested Parliamentary practice and established convention”.



“And yes, the Supreme Court’s ruling is a judicial support for the KILLER E-Levy Levy. However, this will not change our resolve to vote 137 no against the much hated, rejected and obnoxious extortion scheme called E-levy. We will resist any attempt to use illegitimate means to push the killer E-Levy down the throat of Ghanaians.”