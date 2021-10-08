We’ll remove members who support LGBTQI+ - NDC, NPP Communicators

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two communication team members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Kay Yeboah and Koku Mawuloi Nanegbe respectively have warned politicians against supporting the LGBTQI+ community.



The two who appeared on the Frontline show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said any politician who will not support the anti-LGBTQI+ bill would be voted out of office.



Mawuli Namegbe said the Ghanaian culture and religious beliefs are against such evi8l practices, and as a people, we must stand up against it.



He challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reiterate his opposition against the practice and shut the door on them.



He commended the religious groups that have a stand against the activities of the LGBTQI+ saying, they are true statesmen fighting against evil in Ghana.



For Nana Kay, he described LGBTQI+ activities as evil, criminal and against the human race.



”It is madness, and we must not entertain it,” he stressed.



To him, we do not have to give them airspace to discuss the issue in the media since it is making them gain popularity.



He believes if LGBTQI+ claim to have rights, then armed robbers should be given the right to rob and persons allowed to start eating human meat.



”Have we gone crazy to the extent that we are allowing men to sleep with men and women sleeping with women. That is stupidity. That is horrible and disgusting,” he added.